Marsha Blackburn calls on Warren, Sanders, Klobuchar, Bennet to recuse from impeachment trial
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Wednesday that the four Democratic senators running for president should recuse themselves from being jurors in President Trump's upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.
President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to sabotage Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Trump said they’re using the impeachment trial as a distraction. He said they’re pulling him away from campaigning in Iowa to sit through his trial. Yet other 2020 candidates will also be...