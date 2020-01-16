Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Marsha Blackburn calls on Warren, Sanders, Klobuchar, Bennet to recuse from impeachment trial

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Wednesday that the four Democratic senators running for president should recuse themselves from being jurors in President Trump's upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Accuses Democrats Of Sabotaging Bernie's Campaign

Trump Accuses Democrats Of Sabotaging Bernie's Campaign 00:32

 President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to sabotage Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Trump said they’re using the impeachment trial as a distraction. He said they’re pulling him away from campaigning in Iowa to sit through his trial. Yet other 2020 candidates will also be...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Impeachment Trial Keeps Candidates In D.C. Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses [Video]Impeachment Trial Keeps Candidates In D.C. Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

Sens. Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were in Washington D.C. Tuesday for the start of the Senate trial.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

Trump accuses Democrats of sabotaging Bernie's campaign [Video]Trump accuses Democrats of sabotaging Bernie's campaign

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to sabotage Sen. Bernie Sanders. According to Politico, Trump said they’re using the impeachment trial as a distraction. He said they’re pulling..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stuck in Washington, 2020 Democratic senators send family, Ocasio-Cortez to barnstorm Iowa

Bernie Sanders scrapped Iowa campaign appearances, Amy Klobuchar sent campaign representatives to "hot dish" dinners and Elizabeth Warren planned a remote video...
Reuters

For Sanders, Warren, Klobuchar And Bennet, Impeachment Means Leaving Campaign Trail

Four senators will have to interrupt their Democratic presidential campaigns to adjudicate the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. They're loading up...
NPR


Tweets about this

clinedoptions

Suzy Conley RT @YourAuntieMame: Marsha Blackburn calls on Warren, Sanders, Klobuchar, Bennet to recuse from impeachment trial | Fox News https://t.co/C… 2 hours ago

enrique09493618

enriquemaga45 RT @ItsOnlyDawn: Marsha Blackburn calls on Warren, Sanders, Klobuchar, Bennet to recuse from impeachment trial https://t.co/eSIZSYXOLF #Fox… 6 hours ago

ItsOnlyDawn

Its Only Dawn #ITrustMe Marsha Blackburn calls on Warren, Sanders, Klobuchar, Bennet to recuse from impeachment trial https://t.co/eSIZSYXOLF #FoxNews 12 hours ago

jefflcohen

[email protected] NoNewFollowersCohen RT @lalady71055: She is so right! All 4 are running against Trump in the election...no way can they be in the trial!!! Marsha Blackburn ca… 2 days ago

DavidHu86480982

David Huey RT @HawleysJadefav: Dose she know the crooked left Moto “DONOT DO WHAT I DO WHAT I SAY” Marsha Blackburn calls on Warren, Sanders, Klobuc… 2 days ago

zeldemae

Linda Lou Griffin Marsha Blackburn calls on Warren, Sanders, Klobuchar, Bennet to recuse from impeachment trial https://t.co/Z7Cy52sFQ2 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.