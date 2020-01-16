Rudy Giuliani says dismissal of impeachment articles should be allowed under Senate trial rules
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that dismissal of the articles of impeachment against the president should be allowed under the Senate's trial rules because the allegations don’t amount to high crimes and misdemeanors.
It's been nearly a month since the president was impeached in the House. Now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released those articles to the Senate so a trial can begin; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.