Rudy Giuliani says dismissal of impeachment articles should be allowed under Senate trial rules

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that dismissal of the articles of impeachment against the president should be allowed under the Senate's trial rules because the allegations don’t amount to high crimes and misdemeanors.
News video: Articles Of Impeachment To Be Delivered To The Senate

Articles Of Impeachment To Be Delivered To The Senate 02:27

 It's been nearly a month since the president was impeached in the House. Now, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released those articles to the Senate so a trial can begin; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

