News Brief: Trump Impeachment, Russian Government, U.S-China Trade

NPR Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The latest fallout from a Soviet-born businessman caught up in Trump's impeachment. The main ministers of the Russian government have resigned. And, Phase 1 of the U.S.-China trade deal is signed.
News video: Trump During China Trade Deal Signing: 'Comey Choked Like A Dog'

Trump During China Trade Deal Signing: 'Comey Choked Like A Dog' 00:48

 President Trump held a media briefing.

Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump To Be Presented To Senate Thursday

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:09Published

House Trial Managers To Formally Present Articles Of Impeachment Thursday

Natalie Brand reports on Speaker Nancy Pelosi including Bay Area rep Zoe Lofgren among Impeachment Trial Managers (1-15-2020)

Natalie Brand reports on Speaker Nancy Pelosi including Bay Area rep Zoe Lofgren among Impeachment Trial Managers (1-15-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:18Published


News Brief: Trump Impeachment, Democratic Debate, China Trade Deal

The articles of impeachment against President Trump go to the Senate Wednesday. The latest Democratic debate was held in Iowa. And, the president is set to sign...
NPR

Russian spies hacked Ukrainian energy company at the center of Trump's impeachment

Russian spies hacked Ukrainian energy company at the center of Trump's impeachment
euronews Also reported by •The Next WebWorldNewsSydney Morning HeraldCBC.caReuters

