Iraqi refugee launches GOP challenge to Ilhan Omar: 'She needs to be stopped'

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Dalia al-Aqidi is a Muslim Iraqi refugee who says she's tired of hearing Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., play identity politics while using language she believes is "dividing" America -- so she is launching a campaign to unseat her in November.
