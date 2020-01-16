Global  

GAO: Trump Broke Budget Law When He Froze Ukraine Funds

NPR Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
In a new decision, a federal watchdog says President Trump broke a budget law when he froze funds to Ukraine, a decision at the heart of the impeachment trial.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News
News video: Watchdog: Trump Broke The Law On Ukraine

Watchdog: Trump Broke The Law On Ukraine 00:47

 A federal watchdog determined President Donald Trump’s administration broke the law after they withheld military aid to Ukraine.

Politico: Trump Intervened To Slash Medicaid Funds For Puerto Rico [Video]Politico: Trump Intervened To Slash Medicaid Funds For Puerto Rico

President Trump signed the $1.4 trillion budget bill, which slashes Medicaid funds for Puerto Rico by more than $6 billion.

Three of four legal experts say Trump committed 'impeachable offenses' [Video]Three of four legal experts say Trump committed 'impeachable offenses'

Three constitutional law experts testified that President Donald Trump&apos;s actions concerning Ukraine represented impeachable offenses, while a fourth law professor, chosen by Republican..

Read The Report To Congress About How Trump Broke Budget Law On Ukraine

Sen. Chris Van Hollen asked a federal watchdog, the Government Accountability Office, to assess whether Trump's actions last year had broken a law on handling...
NPR

Trump Broke The Law In Freezing Ukraine Funds, Watchdog Report Concludes

The Government Accountability Office opined on Thursday that the Trump administration's actions in the Ukraine affair went beyond the bounds of a law called the...
NPR

