Trump impeachment trial begins as articles formally presented to Senate

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The Trump impeachment proceedings are underway in the Senate after House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving led a procession of Democratic "managers" across the Capitol on Thursday afternoon and the upper chamber formally received the articles of impeachment.
News video: Trump impeachment trial could start in days

Trump impeachment trial could start in days 01:32

 The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump&apos;s trial for later this week. Zachary Goelman reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment trial set to begin in Senate within days, McConnell says

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Donald Trump's impeachment trial will begin next week if the House sends articles of impeachment to the...
Independent Also reported by •Al JazeeraNewsdayNPRReuters

Senators To Be Sworn In For Trump Impeachment Trial

Like many congressional activities, the Senate trial begins with pomp and circumstance and procedure and process. Little of substance will be achieved until the...
NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsdayAl JazeeraNews24NYTimes.comCBS NewsReuters

