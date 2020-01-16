Global  

James Comey focus of FBI leak investigation, report says

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The Justice Department is investigating whether then-FBI Director James Comey illegally leaked secret information concerning a Russian document to The New York Times and The Washington Post, the Times reported late Thursday.
