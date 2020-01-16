Jrw067 RT @kimmi_chelle: He lied, he spied, it's time to indict! James Comey focus of FBI leak investigation, report says https://t.co/YmJkNAO9… 20 seconds ago GP RT @SaraCarterDC: James Comey focus of FBI leak investigation, report says This is no surprise to me. I think leaks coming from many forme… 46 seconds ago Bart RT @kohlweiler: Pardon my cynicism, but until he gets charged with a crime, I don't believe it will matter. #Hypocrisy James Comey focus o… 10 minutes ago Pam RT @jasoninthehouse: James Comey focus of FBI leak investigation, report says https://t.co/o6SxlJ9cO3 12 minutes ago DUNAMIS James Comey focus of FBI leak investigation, report says https://t.co/j6t6R2De3J ,,,,,, 12 minutes ago