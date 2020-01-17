Andrew Yang's wife reveals she was sexually assaulted by her doctor during first pregnancy
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Evelyn Yang, wife of 2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, opened up on Thursday about the sexual assault she faced by her OB/GYN when she was pregnant with their first child.
Comedian Dave Chappelle officially endorsed Andrew Yang for the 2020 presidential elections. A statement from Yang’s campaign said Chappelle was “Yang Gang.” According to Business Insider, the comedian will performs two shows in South Carolina to benefit Yang. Yang said: "Dave is one of the...