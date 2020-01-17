Global  

President Trump Adds High-Profile Lawyers For Impeachment Defense

NPR Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz, Robert Ray: President Trump has added some high-profile attorneys to his defense team for the Senate impeachment trial.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: President Donald Trump Getting Impeachment Defense Team In Place

President Donald Trump Getting Impeachment Defense Team In Place 02:08

 President Donald Trump added two high-profile attorneys to his impeachment defense team, but before opening statements can start, Senators must finalize the rules; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz [Video]Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz

Trump's Impeachment Defense Team Includes Ken Starr and Alan Dershowitz Starr led the investigation that resulted in former President Bill Clinton's impeachment. He recently lost his position..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

WBZ News Update For January 17, 2020 [Video]WBZ News Update For January 17, 2020

Dershowitz Joins Trump Impeachment Defense Team; SUV Crashes Into Lawrence Building; Saturday Night Snow

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to Join Trump’s Impeachment Defense in Senate Trial

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz and former independent counsel lawyers Ken Starr and Robert Ray are expected to join President Donald Trump’s...
Mediaite Also reported by •FT.comNYTimes.comReuters

Trump lawyers gear up for impeachment fight with potential witness list

After first demanding an "immediate trial," President Trump is now calling for the articles of impeachment to be dismissed. Two senior administration officials...
CBS News Also reported by •NYTimes.comReuters

