House Democrats release Parnas documents showing contact with Nunes aide

6 days ago < > Embed Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published House Democrats Release More Materials From Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas 03:54 House Democrats on Friday released more material from indicted businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who helped him in his pressure campaign against Ukraine. The new photographs, documents, audio clips and text exchanges shed additional light on the claims that Parnas has...