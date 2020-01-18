Global  

House Democrats release Parnas documents showing contact with Nunes aide

FOXNews.com Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
House Democrats released another batch of documents from indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas on Friday, including messages that showed Parnas was in contact with a staffer for House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif.
News video: House Democrats Release More Materials From Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas

House Democrats Release More Materials From Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas 03:54

 House Democrats on Friday released more material from indicted businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who helped him in his pressure campaign against Ukraine. The new photographs, documents, audio clips and text exchanges shed additional light on the claims that Parnas has...

Newly released texts tie Nunes aide closer to Ukraine plot

WASHINGTON (AP) — New documents released by House Democrats suggest that Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, was more...
Seattle Times

House releases new impeachment evidence linking Nunes aide to Parnas

Text messages show an aide to the California congressman asking Parnas to pursue several lines of inquiry with his Ukrainian contacts.
Politico


