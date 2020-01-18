Global  

Long Shot Candidates Bet On New Hampshire

NPR Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
As the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary get close, what keeps low-polling candidates in the race? A sense that a state like New Hampshire could deliver a last-minute upset, as it has in the past.
