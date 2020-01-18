Global  

Read The Impeachment Managers' Response To The Senate Impeachment Trial Summons

NPR Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The response is a formal part of the process in the Senate impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday.
News video: Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Senate Trial

Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Senate Trial 02:09

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the seven impeachment managers who will serve as prosecutors in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jason Crow sits down to talk impeachment with Denver7's Meghan Lopez [Video]Rep. Jason Crow sits down to talk impeachment with Denver7's Meghan Lopez

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., sat down with Denver7's Meghan Lopez to discuss the Senate trial of President Trump and being named an impeachment manager.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 08:20Published

Here's What To Expect As Trump's Impeachment Trial Gets Underway [Video]Here's What To Expect As Trump's Impeachment Trial Gets Underway

The trial technically kicked off on Thursday after the two articles of impeachment against President Trump were transmitted to the Senate.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published


Nancy Pelosi Just Named 7 Impeachment Managers in Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial. Here’s Who They Are


TIME

Nancy Pelosi Names 7 Trump Impeachment Managers to Represent House in Senate Trial

Nancy Pelosi Names 7 Trump Impeachment Managers to Represent House in Senate TrialHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced seven impeachment managers who will represent the House of Representatives in the upcoming impeachment trial of...
The Wrap

