Impeachment managers release legal brief ahead of Senate trial

CBS News Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
President Trump's impeachment trial is set to begin in the Senate on Tuesday
News video: Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Senate Trial

Pelosi Names Impeachment Managers For Senate Trial 02:09

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the seven impeachment managers who will serve as prosecutors in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump.

Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team [Video]Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Gets Underway Tuesday [Video]Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Trump Gets Underway Tuesday

Natalie Brand reports Friday morning, President Trump added attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to his legal defense team.

BREAKING: Pelosi Reveals House Impeachment Managers to Take Part in Trump Senate Trial

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi named the impeachment managers who will participate in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, ending weeks of suspense. At...
Mediaite

What Pelosi's impeachment managers say about the Democrats' strategy in Senate trial

Pelosi's choice of managers offers a peek into the Democrat's strategy during the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.
USATODAY.com

