Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Read The White House Response To The Senate Impeachment Trial Summons

NPR Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
The response is a formal part of the process in the Senate impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Opens Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump

Senate Opens Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump 02:26

 The Senate opened the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Jason Crow sits down to talk impeachment with Denver7's Meghan Lopez [Video]Rep. Jason Crow sits down to talk impeachment with Denver7's Meghan Lopez

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., sat down with Denver7's Meghan Lopez to discuss the Senate trial of President Trump and being named an impeachment manager.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 08:20Published

Here's What To Expect As Trump's Impeachment Trial Gets Underway [Video]Here's What To Expect As Trump's Impeachment Trial Gets Underway

The trial technically kicked off on Thursday after the two articles of impeachment against President Trump were transmitted to the Senate.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

White House does not think Senate needs witnesses in impeachment trial - official

The White House does not believe the Senate needs to call any witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, a senior administration official...
Reuters India

Trump taps ‘strong, silent type’ to lead impeachment defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pat Cipollone doesn’t seem like Donald Trump’s kind of fixer. His manner is unassuming. He hasn’t spent much time playing a lawyer in...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DebiJackson50

Debi Jackson RT @NPR: In its formal response to the impeachment trial, the White House accused Democrats of “a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn t… 8 minutes ago

JoeyCamp2020

Joey Camp 2020 New story on NPR: Read The White House Response To The Senate Impeachment Trial Summons https://t.co/0tWSslSPcN. Via: NPR. ~Joey 15 minutes ago

_therealmark_

Mark Read The White House Response To The Senate Impeachment Trial Summons https://t.co/oqdzuGrHr7 https://t.co/GcmpW5x25c 16 minutes ago

NPR

NPR In its formal response to the impeachment trial, the White House accused Democrats of “a brazen and unlawful attemp… https://t.co/M6j1xmjIh6 17 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Read The White House Response To The Senate Impeachment Trial Summons https://t.co/xWRnwyIyft #mustread #feedly 21 minutes ago

Twheater2

Twheater Read The White House Response To The Senate Impeachment Trial Summons https://t.co/uw4qhcfqmN 25 minutes ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Read The White House Response To The Senate Impeachment Trial Summons: The response is a formal part of the process… https://t.co/KqXXJPuLW4 25 minutes ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Read The White House Response To The Senate Impeachment Trial Summons https://t.co/vUzfl4sNpd 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.