When Alan Dershowitz Called Ken Starr ‘Dangerous’

Politico Sunday, 19 January 2020
Alan Dershowitz once called Ken Starr a risk to American liberty. Starr believed in leaving no stone unturned. Now they're teaming up to quash the case against Trump. What happened?
News video: Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team

Trump adds Starr, Dershowitz to impeachment team 02:05

 President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial. Jonah Green reports.

President Donald Trump’s legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial includes controversial defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.

Trump taps lawyer Dershowitz, others for impeachment trial defense

Former independent counsel Ken Starr and lawyer Alan Dershowitz will join U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial defense team led by White House counsel...
Reuters

Who's who on Trump's legal team: Patrick Cipollone, Jay Sekulow, Alan Dershowitz, Ken Starr, Pam Bondi

White House counsel Patrick Cipollone and attorney Jay Sekulow are the lead players. Also on the team: Alan Dershowitz, Ken Starr and Pam Bondi.
USATODAY.com


