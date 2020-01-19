Global  

Robert Ray On Trump's Senate Trial Defense

NPR Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with attorney Robert Ray, new member of President Trump's legal team, about the defense they may use during his trial in the Senate.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Florida Attorney General Joins Trump's Defense Team

Former Florida Attorney General Joins Trump's Defense Team 03:29

 Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will be part of the defense for President Trump's Senate trial

President Donald Trump's Team Sets Defense During Impeachment Trial [Video]President Donald Trump's Team Sets Defense During Impeachment Trial

KDKA's Jon Delano gives an update on the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:35Published

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney [Video]'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:34Published


Jeffrey Toobin Calls Out McConnell: He’s Making Trump Senate Trial a ‘Farce, Joke’ to ‘Engineer an Acquittal’ ASAP

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin pulled no punches in slamming the proposed Senate trial resolution released by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday as...
Mediaite

New details emerge about Trump's Senate trial as Democrats protest being kept in the dark

New details emerge about Trump's Senate trial as Democrats protest being kept in the dark
euronews

