Presidential hopeful Sanders renews attack on rival Biden's Social Security record

Reuters Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders doubled down on criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden’s record on Social Security on Sunday, as the two front-runners for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president sparred just weeks before voting begins.
News video: Biden accuses Sanders campaign of releasing 'doctored' video

Biden accuses Sanders campaign of releasing 'doctored' video 01:02

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused rival Bernie Sanders’s campaign on Saturday of disseminating a "doctored" video which falsely shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security, and called on the Sanders campaign to disown it.

Biden wants Sanders' campaign to bring down fake video [Video]Biden wants Sanders' campaign to bring down fake video

Democratic presidential candidate Joe BIden accused Bernide Sanders’ campaign of a “doctored” video. The video shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security. According to Reuters,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Biden Wants Sanders' Campaign To Bring Down Fake Video [Video]Biden Wants Sanders' Campaign To Bring Down Fake Video

Democratic presidential candidate Joe BIden accused Bernide Sanders’ campaign of a “doctored” video. The video shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security. According to Reuters,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Sanders renews attack on Biden's record

US Senator Bernie Sanders has criticised former Vice President Joe Biden's record on social security as they compete to be the Democratic nominee for president.
SBS

CNN’s Chris Cillizza Doubles Down on Bernie Sanders Criticism: ‘Elizabeth Warren is On the Record Saying This Happened’

During a Wednesday morning appearance on New Day, CNN Political Analyst Chris Cillizza did nothing to disabuse the widely held belief among Bernie Sanders’...
Mediaite

NTwomeynoel

noel twomey RT @davidsirota: MUST READ: Reuters report on Social Security & the Bernie 2020 campaign spotlighting "Biden’s decades-long record of pushi… 30 minutes ago

Frogs_Albatou

Howard and Nestor Makhno RT @jilevin: Presidential hopeful Sanders renews attack on rival Biden's Social Security record https://t.co/tgBwZn62bM 4 hours ago

GenExtant

Generation Extant “Joe is a friend of mine...but there is nothing wrong with talking about our record...His record on many issues on… https://t.co/jjFodBsgVE 7 hours ago

jamila13us

Marilyn - Not PC & I curse when people PISS ME OFF Presidential hopeful Sanders renews attack on rival Biden's Social... https://t.co/IoS56vhyKr 7 hours ago

ReutersHerald

Reuters Herald Presidential hopeful Sanders renews attack on rival Biden's Social Security record https://t.co/FGrtrvZgSa 13 hours ago

DexterMosul

DexterMosul🇮🇶 "Presidential Hopeful Sanders Renews Attack on Rival Biden's Social Security Record" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/hyRCvjrFYS 13 hours ago

