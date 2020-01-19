Presidential hopeful Sanders renews attack on rival Biden's Social Security record
Sunday, 19 January 2020 () U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders doubled down on criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden’s record on Social Security on Sunday, as the two front-runners for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president sparred just weeks before voting begins.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused rival Bernie Sanders’s campaign on Saturday of disseminating a "doctored" video which falsely shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security, and called on the Sanders campaign to disown it.