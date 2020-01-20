Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House impeachment managers call Trump 'Framers’ worst nightmare come to life' in new brief

FOXNews.com Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
The House impeachment managers said on Monday that President Trump jeopardized national security and “orchestrated a cover-up unprecedented in the history of our Republic” in their response to the president’s legal team’s brief, and just a day before the Senate impeachment trial is slated to begin in earnest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Impeachment Managers Angered At Intelligence Agencies

Impeachment Managers Angered At Intelligence Agencies 02:10

 We're just two days away from President Trump's impeachment trial. The House impeachment managers are now accusing U.S. intelligence agencies of withholding documents that could be significant to the trial. TV 10/55's Hazel Sanchez reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats Finish Opening Arguments, Trump's Lawyers Start Saturday [Video]Democrats Finish Opening Arguments, Trump's Lawyers Start Saturday

House impeachment managers finished their opening arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Friday with an impassioned plea for a fair trial. Mr. Trump's lawyers will start their..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:32Published

Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power [Video]Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power

President Trump weighed in on Twitter saying the democrat house managers are, "repeating, over and over again, the same old 'stuff' on the impeachment hoax."

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Schiff ends Democrat arguments with warning, Trump's lawyers to state case Saturday - impeachment trial latest

House impeachment managers make their final opening arguments for President Trump's conviction and removal from office.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsNewsday

Trump’s lawyers accuse the House of trying to overturn the 2016 election

Trump’s lawyers accuse the House of trying to overturn the 2016 electionWASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s legal team on Saturday accused the House of a “brazen and unlawful attempt” to overturn the 2016 election in a...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnsonNavanR

Navan R Johnson RT @BillKristol: What’ll happen: House sends over articles. Senate adopts McConnell’s rules on party line vote, convenes as court of impeac… 1 minute ago

alination70

Alination70 RT @RedWingGrips: We shouldn't even be negotiating with impeachment managers over allowing witnesses. Schiff gavelled down House GOP memb… 8 minutes ago

LUVDAWGS2

TAZAROO VOTE BLUE RT @savetheturtles2: @Sen_JoeManchin Trump says impeachment is a con job ! Again he’s projecting. I’m thankful that these House Managers ar… 14 minutes ago

safety_x

PublicSafetyOfcX House managers in the impeachment trial of President Trump have to remember something. They wouldn't have to call f… https://t.co/uXPNom4eFr 19 minutes ago

daglover

David Glover @PatrioticDemoc2 @JeremyBranham9 @RepLeeZeldin House prosecutes&votes on"impeachment?"It is not the Senates purvie… https://t.co/XOCgL7Q00Y 22 minutes ago

johnnylampert

Johnny Lampert Not surprised Fox News isn't showing the House's managers arguments at the impeachment trial. And they have the ner… https://t.co/VIpLBqsqLn 25 minutes ago

EarlShayOFAGa

Earl Shay RT @MarshaBlackburn: The House impeachment managers’ case – some may call it a vendetta – relies not on missing evidence, but on a vicious… 26 minutes ago

savetheturtles2

Debbie 🐝Ahern 🇺🇸 💙🌊✨✌🏽✌🏻 @Sen_JoeManchin Trump says impeachment is a con job ! Again he’s projecting. I’m thankful that these House Managers… https://t.co/oR5tY6dcEe 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.