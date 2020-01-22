Representative Hakeem Jeffries quotes The Notorious B.I.G. during Senate impeachment trial
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Representative Hakeem Jeffries quoted The Notorious B.I.G. during the Senate impeachment trial Tuesday night. As the trial stretched late into the night, the New York senator ended one of his remarks with the infamous Biggie lyric “And if you don’t know, now you know.”
Watch VideoChief Justice John Roberts swore in members of the Senate Thursday to serve as jurors in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Senators were... Newsy Also reported by •Business Insider •PolitiFact •NPR •CBS News