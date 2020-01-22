Global  

Representative Hakeem Jeffries quotes The Notorious B.I.G. during Senate impeachment trial

CBS News Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Representative Hakeem Jeffries quoted The Notorious B.I.G. during the Senate impeachment trial Tuesday night. As the trial stretched late into the night, the New York senator ended one of his remarks with the infamous Biggie lyric “And if you don’t know, now you know.”
Senate Impeachment Trial Will Open With Battle Over The Rules

Senate Impeachment Trial Will Open With Battle Over The Rules

 Katherine Johnson reports before opening arguments can get underway in the Senate, a battle over the rules of the trial will take place.

