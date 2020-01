Murkowski says she called Trump to reassure she doesn't 'hate' him Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, told a home-state newspaper that in late 2019, she called President Trump to reassure him after he reportedly told attendees at an event that the moderate lawmaker "hates" him, the paper reported Tuesday. 👓 View full article

