Trump, in Davos, appears confident of Senate impeachment trial outcome: ‘We have a great case’
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () President Trump voiced optimism regarding the Senate impeachment trial as he arrived for a breakfast meeting with American CEOs and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday morning.
Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, the only member of Congress to work on both the Nixon and Clinton impeachment hearings, on Tuesday made the case for evidence to be produced by the White House for U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial that she said was crucial to a...
U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the House Democrat leading the impeachment case against President Donald Trump, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone argued their points for and against removing the..
President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial with the addition on Friday of former independent... Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimes •USATODAY.com •Jerusalem Post