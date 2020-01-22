Global  

Schiff, in Senate impeachment trial opening arguments, accuses Trump of trying to ‘cheat’ in 2020 race

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
California Rep. Adam Schiff kicked off the House Democrats' three-day opening case against President Trump by accusing him of trying to "cheat" in the 2020 election through his Ukraine dealings, following a raucous first day of impeachment trial speeches in the Senate that lasted into the middle of the night.
Trump Lawyers Blast Democrats For "Flimsy" Case Ahead Of Senate Impeachment Trial 04:32

 President Donald Trump's legal team laid out its arguments against impeachment in a formal legal brief filed just one day before the Senate trial is set to begin.

'A step on the road towards tyranny' -Schiff [Video]'A step on the road towards tyranny' -Schiff

Representative Adam Schiff concluded his opening statement in the impeachment trial on Wednesday by saying that supporting a president who abuses power is a &quot;step on the road towards..

Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff [Video]Ukraine aid is not Trump's 'money': Schiff

The lead Democratic prosecutor, Representative Adam Schiff, on Wednesday in the U.S. Senate referenced comments by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about President Trump with..

Rep. Adam Schiff Invokes Alexander Hamilton as Opening Arguments at Trump’s Impeachment Trial Begin


George Conway Rips ‘Utterly Shameless’ Trump Lawyers in Rare TV Appearance: ‘Treating the Senate Like They’re Morons’

Conservative lawyer George Conway tore into the arguments made by White House lawyers at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on CNN.
