Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President Trump, Climate Change And 1 Trillion Trees

NPR Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Janet Ranganathan of the World Resources Institute about the Trillion Trees initiative which President Trump said the U.S. would contribute to at Davos.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump in Davos: US president criticises climate activists

Trump in Davos: US president criticises climate activists 02:49

 President Trump says he has turned around the US economy, and dismisses climate activists as prophets of doom.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Devil Causes Same-Sex Attraction': White House Live-Streams Pence's Speech At Homophobic Church [Video]"The Devil Causes Same-Sex Attraction": White House Live-Streams Pence's Speech At Homophobic Church

US Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a church service Sunday. The pastor at the church claims that same-sex attraction was caused by "the devil". The homophobic sermon was live-streamed by the White..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Trump 'would have loved' to see Greta speak at Davos [Video]Trump 'would have loved' to see Greta speak at Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at a news conference in Davos, Switzerland, said that Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg &quot;ought to focus&quot; on &quot;other..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says he would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak

U.S. President Donald Trump said he doesn't think climate change is a hoax and would have loved to have seen Greta Thunberg speak while he was at Davos.
Reuters

Thunberg v Trump: A trillion trees is 'not enough'

Activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday planting trees was not enough to address climate change, in an apparent rebuke to a pledge in Davos by U.S. President...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.