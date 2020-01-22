Democratic House Managers Make Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial



Recent related videos from verified sources Impeachment Trial: House Managers Make Preliminary Remarks The debate over witnesses goes on and the negotiations continue, but Wednesday, it was the Democrats making their case; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:28Published 35 minutes ago Trump On Trial: House Managers State Their Case Trump On Trial: House Managers State Their Case Credit: KADNPublished 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources After 12 hours of deliberation, the Senate adjourns. The Senate will reopen as a court of impeachment Wednesday afternoon, when the House impeachment managers are expected to give opening arguments.

NYTimes.com 17 hours ago



Crime required for impeachment? Not so, say legal experts WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s defense hinges largely on arguments made in the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson more than 150 years...

Seattle Times 6 hours ago



