Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Democratic House Managers Make Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial

NPR Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The impeachment trial continued Wednesday as Democratic House managers laid out their case for conviction.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Opening Arguments Scheduled To Begin In President Trump Impeachment Trial

Opening Arguments Scheduled To Begin In President Trump Impeachment Trial 02:58

 Jan Carabeo reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Impeachment Trial: House Managers Make Preliminary Remarks [Video]Impeachment Trial: House Managers Make Preliminary Remarks

The debate over witnesses goes on and the negotiations continue, but Wednesday, it was the Democrats making their case; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:28Published

Trump On Trial: House Managers State Their Case [Video]Trump On Trial: House Managers State Their Case

Trump On Trial: House Managers State Their Case

Credit: KADNPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

After 12 hours of deliberation, the Senate adjourns.

The Senate will reopen as a court of impeachment Wednesday afternoon, when the House impeachment managers are expected to give opening arguments.
NYTimes.com

Crime required for impeachment? Not so, say legal experts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s defense hinges largely on arguments made in the impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson more than 150 years...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.