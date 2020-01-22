Global  

Democracy 2020 Digest: New shots fired in Biden-Sanders Social Security feud

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
There’s no letup in the brawl between Democratic presidential front-runners Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden over the former’s repeated claims that Biden years ago pushed to make cuts in Social Security.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Biden accuses Sanders campaign of releasing 'doctored' video

Biden accuses Sanders campaign of releasing 'doctored' video 01:02

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused rival Bernie Sanders’s campaign on Saturday of disseminating a "doctored" video which falsely shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security, and called on the Sanders campaign to disown it.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden wants Sanders' campaign to bring down fake video [Video]Biden wants Sanders' campaign to bring down fake video

Democratic presidential candidate Joe BIden accused Bernide Sanders’ campaign of a “doctored” video. The video shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security. According to Reuters,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Biden Wants Sanders' Campaign To Bring Down Fake Video [Video]Biden Wants Sanders' Campaign To Bring Down Fake Video

Democratic presidential candidate Joe BIden accused Bernide Sanders’ campaign of a “doctored” video. The video shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security. According to Reuters,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The fight between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders over Social Security, explained

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and his campaign have attacked former Vice President Joe Biden over his record on Social Security stretching back to the 1980s. Biden...
PolitiFact

Biden, Sanders trade fire over Social Security

A simmering feud between 2020 rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden over Sanders accusations that Biden had long advocated...
FOXNews.com

