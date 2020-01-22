Democracy 2020 Digest: New shots fired in Biden-Sanders Social Security feud
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () There’s no letup in the brawl between Democratic presidential front-runners Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden over the former’s repeated claims that Biden years ago pushed to make cuts in Social Security.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused rival Bernie Sanders’s campaign on Saturday of disseminating a "doctored" video which falsely shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security, and called on the Sanders campaign to disown it.