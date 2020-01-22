Democracy 2020 Digest: New shots fired in Biden-Sanders Social Security feud

There’s no letup in the brawl between Democratic presidential front-runners Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden over the former’s repeated claims that Biden years ago pushed to make cuts in Social Security.



Recent related videos from verified sources Biden wants Sanders' campaign to bring down fake video Democratic presidential candidate Joe BIden accused Bernide Sanders’ campaign of a “doctored” video. The video shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security. According to Reuters,.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 3 days ago Biden Wants Sanders' Campaign To Bring Down Fake Video Democratic presidential candidate Joe BIden accused Bernide Sanders’ campaign of a “doctored” video. The video shows Biden supporting the privatization of Social Security. According to Reuters,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources The fight between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders over Social Security, explained U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and his campaign have attacked former Vice President Joe Biden over his record on Social Security stretching back to the 1980s. Biden...

PolitiFact 2 hours ago



Biden, Sanders trade fire over Social Security A simmering feud between 2020 rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden over Sanders accusations that Biden had long advocated...

FOXNews.com 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this