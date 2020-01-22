Global  

At Senate impeachment trial, restless lawmakers struggle to sit through Schiff’s opening argument

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
As Rep. Adam Schiff concluded his lengthy impeachment opening argument Wednesday afternoon, the California Democrat was speaking to plenty of empty chairs in the Senate chamber.
News video: Senate Approves Impeachment Trial Rules After Contentious Debate

Senate Approves Impeachment Trial Rules After Contentious Debate 03:19

 The opening for the impeachment trial of President Trump kicked off with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell making concessions to ground rules.

President's attorneys make case in impeachment trial [Video]President's attorneys make case in impeachment trial

Saturday will see attorneys for President Trump deliver their opening statements in the Senate impeachment trial.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published

Democrats Make Obstruction Of Congress Case In Impeachment Trial [Video]Democrats Make Obstruction Of Congress Case In Impeachment Trial

House impeachment managers made their case against President Donald Trump in front of the Senate today.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:02Published


House Democrats to wrap up opening argument in Senate impeachment trial of Trump

Adam Schiff and other House managers will focus the third day of opening arguments on accusations that President Trump tried to stonewall their probe.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •PoliticoFOXNews.comCBC.ca

Tucker Carlson Says Adam Schiff May Be ‘Dangerous to the Country’ If He Believes What He’s Saying on Ukraine

As Congressman *Adam Schiff*, one of the House impeachment managers, spoke again in the Senate impeachment trial tonight, *Tucker Carlson* said he may be...
Mediaite

ESpence00496851

E. Spencer RT @ida_skibenes: FFS. If you can’t sit through a few days of impeachment trial without getting restless and impatient + complaining about… 6 hours ago

NotAcquiescing

Immigrants BELONG Here RT @rollcall: House managers wrap up their impeachment presentation before an increasingly restless Senate. Here are the details you can’t… 7 hours ago

rollcall

Roll Call House managers wrap up their impeachment presentation before an increasingly restless Senate. Here are the details… https://t.co/7kY1DTFx7S 9 hours ago

etbusby

renfrewrose RT @WSJ: The strict decorum observed at the opening of the Senate trial a week ago has given way to suspiciously long bathroom breaks and q… 12 hours ago

tomthegrinch

Tom O'Connell Which idiots in 1781 or so, having come up with a President, a Senate, a House of Representatives and a Supreme Cou… https://t.co/RJQ8XYuKW8 14 hours ago

