The first day of President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate crept late into the night on Tuesday, featuring contentious exchanges between the White House legal team and House managers acting as the prosecution, with senators voting along party lines to reject Democratic efforts to subpoena new...
The White House is increasingly highlighting 'numerous proposals' to jolt the US economy. The news comes as an impeachment trial against President Donald J. Trump unfolds. According to Markets Insider,..
Jan 17 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday named members of U.S. President Trump's defense team for his impeachment trial, which will begin in earnest next... Reuters Also reported by •CBS News •Sify •Jerusalem Post •Newsday
'Wheat Rep. Mike Johnson Of White House Defense Team Reacts To Impeachment Proceedings https://t.co/UNi9RET6Xo 2 hours ago
