Rep. Mike Johnson Of White House Defense Team Reacts To Impeachment Proceedings

NPR Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La. and new member of the White House impeachment defense team, about his impressions of the trial so far.
News video: Senate Debates Impeachment Trial Rules For Nearly 13 Hours

 The first day of President Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate crept late into the night on Tuesday, featuring contentious exchanges between the White House legal team and House managers acting as the prosecution, with senators voting along party lines to reject Democratic efforts to subpoena new...

Trump Turns Attention To US Middle Class [Video]Trump Turns Attention To US Middle Class

The White House is increasingly highlighting 'numerous proposals' to jolt the US economy. The news comes as an impeachment trial against President Donald J. Trump unfolds. According to Markets Insider,..

Lindsey Graham Flips Flops On Witnesses [Video]Lindsey Graham Flips Flops On Witnesses

Back in 1999, then-Rep. Lindsey Graham was all for impeachment witnesses in the trial of President Bill Clinton but now, does not want witnesses in the trial of President Donald Trump.

White House Beefs Up Defense Team

The White House has added a number of high-profile names to President Trump's defense team this morning. This comes ahead of the start of the impeachment trial...
NPR

Factbox: Trump impeachment - What happens next?

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday named members of U.S. President Trump's defense team for his impeachment trial, which will begin in earnest next...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS NewsSifyJerusalem PostNewsday

sandcrapper

'Wheat Rep. Mike Johnson Of White House Defense Team Reacts To Impeachment Proceedings https://t.co/UNi9RET6Xo 2 hours ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Rep. Mike Johnson Of White House Defense Team Reacts To Impeachment Proceedings https://t.co/e5WmEsju7e 4 hours ago

mburleson86

Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Rep. Mike Johnson Of White House Defense Team Reacts To Impeachment Proceedings https://t.co/z9uD6W5Mt4 6 hours ago

TakeWh

Take Back the WH, Senate & Keep Congress 2020 RT @NPR: The White House said today that eight House Republicans would have a role on President Trump's impeachment team: - Doug Collins -… 10 hours ago

John1105Lorrain

Lorraine Murphy Johnson RT @GeoffRBennett: NEW: The White House announces these GOP members of Congress will be on the Trump “impeachment team” — which is not the… 23 hours ago

QinoQino1

Qino Qino RT @maxkutner: The White House announced tonight that these lawmakers will be on Trump’s impeachment team: Reps Doug Collins, Mike Johnson,… 1 day ago

bolowolodolo

Frederick Wetzel RT @HarryPotterMAGE: Pence invoked a racist president; Andrew Johnson, a rigid, dictatorial racist, and a scoundrel senator; Edmund G. Ross… 1 day ago

maga_cdr

The Cdr 🇺🇸MAGA 🚂💰🚀 RT @inthecopa: WH appoints several House Republicans to impeachment team. Loyalists — Rep. D Collins (R-Ga.) Mike Johnson (R-La.) Elise St… 1 day ago

