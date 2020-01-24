Global  

Neve's first visit to Rātana: PM Jacinda Ardern fulfils a promise

New Zealand Herald Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Neve's first visit to Rātana: PM Jacinda Ardern fulfils a promisePrime Minister Jacinda Ardern's daughter Neve has been on her first visit to Rātana - fulfilling a promise her mother had made earlier.Ardern arrived for the annual celebrations at the pā with partner Clarke Gayford and...
Recent related news from verified sources

Baby Neve steals show at Rātana as new photos of Jacinda Ardern's daughter emerge

Baby Neve steals show at Rātana as new photos of Jacinda Ardern's daughter emergePrime Minister Jacinda Ardern's baby daughter Neve has stolen the show at Rātana after making her first visit to the Pā near Whanganui.Wearing a pink bucket...
New Zealand Herald

Jacinda Ardern's daughter Neve wins hearts at political event

Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, 18 months, was exceptionally well behaved in Ratana, New Zealand.
The Age

