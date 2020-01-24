Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

State Department refuses to extradite American charged in deadly UK crash

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The U.S. has turned down the extradition request for U.S. citizen Anne Sacoolas who was charged in the U.K. with causing the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia [Video]Three dead as water tanker plane crashes in Australia

A water tanker plane fighting wildfires in Australia has crashed killing three American crew members, officials have said. The C-130 Hercules plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region in the state of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Australia Plane Crash [Video]3 U.S. Firefighters Killed In Australia Plane Crash

Three American crew members have died in Australia after an air tanker crashed in the state of New South Wales, where fires continue to burn out of control.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

State Department Declines UK Extradition Request for Diplomat's Wife Involved in Deadly Car Crash


RIA Nov.


Tweets about this

Election_NC

Election News Channel State Department refuses to extradite American charged in deadly UK crash https://t.co/susvFUODA9 https://t.co/jHnKYIPeDV 5 minutes ago

uktopnews

UKTOPNEWS.com State Department refuses to extradite American charged in deadly UK crash https://t.co/kKesiA4qpB 32 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News State Department refuses to extradite American charged in deadly UK crash https://t.co/jOdlRYKyyp 1 hour ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat State Department refuses to extradite American charged in deadly UK crash https://t.co/vxBpxtaLI3 https://t.co/GegkSrW0my 1 hour ago

scsieb42_carol

Carol RT @AIIAmericanGirI: State Department refuses to extradite American charged in deadly UK crash https://t.co/i8suAYT31j @FoxNews #AAG #AAG20… 1 hour ago

mthjwbgs

Cicero What exactly was her job or role that granted her diplomatic immunity? State Department refuses to extradite Ameri… https://t.co/D9TUu3vdm9 1 hour ago

tdobbs431

tiffany State Department refuses to extradite American charged in deadly UK crash https://t.co/sIUIcUnEIU 2 hours ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. State Department refuses to extradite American charged in deadly UK crash | Fox News https://t.co/UdSltsB0sj 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.