Reporter's Notebook: Trump's Senate impeachment trial could boil down to one word – 'pettifogging'
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Democrats think the president committed “high crimes and misdemeanors.” And whether it’s allowed on the floor or not, Republicans think Democrats are just pettifogging Trump.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, one of the House managers in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial said Trump put his personal interests above all else and said that if the president had any "exculpatory" evidence, he'd present it.
Democrats on Thursday pressed their case at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senate trial for removing him from office by using the words of his own allies against him to make the point that his actions..