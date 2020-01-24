Global  

Reporter's Notebook: Trump's Senate impeachment trial could boil down to one word – 'pettifogging'

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Democrats think the president committed “high crimes and misdemeanors.” And whether it’s allowed on the floor or not, Republicans think Democrats are just pettifogging Trump.
News video: Trump isn't 'America First', he's 'Trump First': Nadler

Trump isn't 'America First', he's 'Trump First': Nadler 01:29

 House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, one of the House managers in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial said Trump put his personal interests above all else and said that if the president had any "exculpatory" evidence, he'd present it.

Trump's Impeachment Trial Viewership Falls 19 Percent Second Day [Video]Trump's Impeachment Trial Viewership Falls 19 Percent Second Day

During the second day of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, about 8.9 million TV viewers watched. The viewership dropped from the roughly 11 million viewers who watched on the first day...

Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial [Video]Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial

Democrats on Thursday pressed their case at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senate trial for removing him from office by using the words of his own allies against him to make the point that his actions..

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is sidelined during Senate impeachment trial

One of President Trump's staunchest defenders spoke out after he was snubbed for a role on the president's team of impeachment advisors. Florida Congressman Matt...
CBS News

Trump's Senate impeachment trial: GOP leadership tries to avoid defections on possible witness vote

Senate GOP leaders are trying to avoid defections in an anticipated vote next week on whether or not to allow for new witnesses in President Trump's impeachment...
FOXNews.com


