Pence's office denies Prince Charles 'snub' after video posted online

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence hit back at reports Thursday that he might have been “snubbed” by Prince Charles while at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.
News video: Pence's Office: No, Prince Charles Didn't Snub Pence

Pence's Office: No, Prince Charles Didn't Snub Pence 00:30

 Mike Pence's office commented on a viral video.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A Royal Diss? [Video]A Royal Diss?

Prince Charles appeared to snub Vice President Mike Pence at an event in Jerusalem.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:47Published

Prince of Wales denies snubbing US vice president Mike Pence [Video]Prince of Wales denies snubbing US vice president Mike Pence

The Prince of Wales's office has denied claims he snubbed US vice president Mike Pence during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Clarence House said Charles did not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Did Prince Charles snub Mike Pence in Jerusalem?

Twitter users are speculating whether Charles, the Prince of Wales, deliberately snubbed U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence and his wife while greeting world leaders...
CTV News

Video: Netizens Speculate Over Prince Charles’ Apparent Royal Snub to US VP Pence


RIA Nov.

