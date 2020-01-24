Global  

Border Patrol veteran Rodney Scott tapped to lead agency

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration announced Friday that Rodney S. Scott will serve as the new chief of U.S. Border Patrol.
AP Exclusive: New Border Patrol chief named

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has named a new head of the U.S. Border Patrol. Rodney Scott will take over for Carla Provost, who is retiring,...
