Trump24h Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer picked by Dems for State of the Union response https://t.co/1yrHAEVeKP https://t.co/eLLEac1kU1 10 minutes ago

Alain41 RT @AIIAmericanGirI: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer picked by Dems for State of the Union response https://t.co/RtvVtkSU66 @FoxNews #AAG #A… 2 hours ago

TheRaiderRandy Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer picked by Dems for State of the Union response https://t.co/gNzaRQVrEJ #FoxNews 2 hours ago

CHET DAY Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer picked by Dems for State of the Union response https://t.co/vLqPB06Z4k https://t.co/VjkyNq76sN 2 hours ago

Michigan world Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer picked by Dems for State of the Union response - Home - WSFX https://t.co/OhzBvnA5RJ 3 hours ago

All American Girl Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer picked by Dems for State of the Union response https://t.co/RtvVtkSU66 @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 3 hours ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer picked by Dems for State of the Union response | Fox News https://t.co/PoNoJdVIy0 3 hours ago