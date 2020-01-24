Global  

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer picked by Dems for State of the Union response

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 4. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas will deliver the Spanish-language response.
