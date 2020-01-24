Fox News Trump Senate impeachment trial live updates: Dems turn to 'obstruction of Congress'

Global  

Trump Senate impeachment trial live updates: Dems turn to 'obstruction of Congress'

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Democrats on Friday will turn to the "obstruction of Congress" allegation against President Trump in the Senate impeachment trial -- the second of two articles of impeachment passed by the House last year.
Credit: Reuters Studio
Trump 'never explained' why Ukraine aid withheld: Dem

Trump 'never explained' why Ukraine aid withheld: Dem 01:11

 Democratic Congressman Jason Crow, a House manager in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, said it was never "explained" why Trump "arbitrarily" held and then released to Ukraine. Crow added that since then the administration hasn't shown it really "cares" about corruption in Ukraine.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12

Trump Senate impeachment trial live updates: Dems focus on 'abuse of power'

Democrats are expected to focus on President Trump's alleged "abuse of power" in the Senate impeachment trial on Thursday. 
FOXNews.com

Trump's Senate impeachment trial: GOP leadership tries to avoid defections on possible witness vote

Senate GOP leaders are trying to avoid defections in an anticipated vote next week on whether or not to allow for new witnesses in President Trump's impeachment...
FOXNews.com

