Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump becomes first president to speak at March for Life: 'Every life brings love'

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
President Trump on Friday became the first sitting president to address the annual March for Life rally in Washington, appealing to the anti-abortion movement with a call to protect the sanctity of life while accusing Democrats of becoming more "radical" on the issue. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March

Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March 01:14

 Trump Will Be First US President to Attend Anti-Abortion March President Donald Trump announced he would be attending March for Life via Twitter. President Donald Trump, via Twitter The Washington, D.C. march has been themed, "Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman." The president of the March for...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Corgi with spine problems has specialised wheelchair [Video]Corgi with spine problems has specialised wheelchair

A corgi with serious spine problems is now more pampered than the Queen's - and given acupuncture, therapy and her own set of WHEELS to walk with.Owner Kelli Krysh, 36, was devastated when Penny, 11,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Trump To Attend March For Life [Video]Trump To Attend March For Life

President Donald Trump will attend the March For Life, and anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C. According to Business Insider, it will be the first time a sitting president attend the match. Trump..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump aims to strengthen evangelical base with speech at anti-abortion rally, a presidential first

Donald Trump will become the first sitting US president to address the March for Life anti-abortion rally when he speaks on Friday. Trump will use the rally to...
France 24 Also reported by •NYTimes.comIndependentNewsyBBC News

Trump Becomes First President To Attend March For Life: ‘Every Person Is Worth Protecting’

Trump Makes History By Addressing March For Life
Daily Caller Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS NewsNPRNYTimes.comIndependentNewsyUSATODAY.comBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

3Nmbrs

369TeslaNmbrs RT @pushforward40: Trump becomes first president to speak at March for Life: 'Every life brings love' https://t.co/TFUd0xEPrz 43 seconds ago

tommy_windham

Tommy Windham RT @cjdtwit: Trump Becomes First President To Attend March For Life: ‘Every Person Is Worth Protecting’! Our president is amazing. He is t… 55 seconds ago

CWWyche

Cyril Wyche RT @bobcarson7: Trump becomes first president to speak at March for Life: 'Every life brings love' https://t.co/HCDPhTtlOJ 57 seconds ago

FriendsofDonna

Donna Lichtenegger RT @jamiedupree: It's only a couple of blocks from the White House, but before today, no President had ever addressed the March for Life in… 58 seconds ago

floydlarry39

CAPTAIN FLOYD RT @Zimrico: I pray for his safety every day. The globalists will do anything to destroy him....anything @CNN @MSNBC @nytimes @washingtonpo… 1 minute ago

jamiedupree

Jamie Dupree It's only a couple of blocks from the White House, but before today, no President had ever addressed the March for… https://t.co/qgPGaeGWZy 1 minute ago

sandy_scissor

SandyScissorHands Trump Becomes First President To Attend March For Life: ‘Every Person Is Worth Protecting’ https://t.co/bl9oosPG3m via @dailycaller 1 minute ago

KidsDyingOnRez

Lisa The first president to ever attend the 'March for Life' and stand up for all babies - https://t.co/dWv3LRmQp1 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.