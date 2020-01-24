Trump becomes first president to speak at March for Life: 'Every life brings love'
Friday, 24 January 2020 () President Trump on Friday became the first sitting president to address the annual March for Life rally in Washington, appealing to the anti-abortion movement with a call to protect the sanctity of life while accusing Democrats of becoming more "radical" on the issue.
