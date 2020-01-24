369TeslaNmbrs RT @pushforward40: Trump becomes first president to speak at March for Life: 'Every life brings love' https://t.co/TFUd0xEPrz 43 seconds ago Tommy Windham RT @cjdtwit: Trump Becomes First President To Attend March For Life: ‘Every Person Is Worth Protecting’! Our president is amazing. He is t… 55 seconds ago Cyril Wyche RT @bobcarson7: Trump becomes first president to speak at March for Life: 'Every life brings love' https://t.co/HCDPhTtlOJ 57 seconds ago Donna Lichtenegger RT @jamiedupree: It's only a couple of blocks from the White House, but before today, no President had ever addressed the March for Life in… 58 seconds ago CAPTAIN FLOYD RT @Zimrico: I pray for his safety every day. The globalists will do anything to destroy him....anything @CNN @MSNBC @nytimes @washingtonpo… 1 minute ago Jamie Dupree It's only a couple of blocks from the White House, but before today, no President had ever addressed the March for… https://t.co/qgPGaeGWZy 1 minute ago SandyScissorHands Trump Becomes First President To Attend March For Life: ‘Every Person Is Worth Protecting’ https://t.co/bl9oosPG3m via @dailycaller 1 minute ago Lisa The first president to ever attend the 'March for Life' and stand up for all babies - https://t.co/dWv3LRmQp1 1 minute ago