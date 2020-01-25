Space Force or Star Trek? Trump unveils new Space Force logo

McMillan RT @Acosta: Trump just announced the new logo for the Space Force. The other is Star Trek Starfleet Command. https://t.co/S7NeYdjR4C 3 seconds ago Robert Worthley RT @alexsalvinews: Space Force (left); Star Trek (right): https://t.co/Oy84YluKcE 5 seconds ago Lisa Cody-Rapport RT @mog7546: #Trump's US Space Force logo compared to Star Trek Starfleet Command badge #GeorgeTakei, who played Mr Sulu in the original #… 6 seconds ago The Real Todd @Acosta Dear #FakeNewsJimAcosta. The United States Air Force's Space Force Command was formed in 1982. This is thei… https://t.co/twiQIUmZeK 13 seconds ago Aaron Frigge RT @JerryDunleavy: Fact Check: because Star Trek doesn't take place until the 22nd century, Starfleet Command technically stole their logo… 20 seconds ago Capt Kirk's Dildo RT @CNN: President Trump posted an image on Twitter of a new insignia for the US Space Force that seems to boldly go where one logo has gon… 21 seconds ago PatriciaWickham RT @rath_22: GOP don't have the brains to come up with a new idea! Star Trek’s George Takei is ‘expecting some royalties’ after Trump unve… 24 seconds ago Adriana 😈 Looking for a guy who doesn't mind lick my***today! Call me TheGentlemen NHLAllStar LivePD Vine SmackDown BTSd… https://t.co/0K4gGdiohw 33 seconds ago