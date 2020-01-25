Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Space Force or Star Trek? Trump unveils new Space Force logo

CBS News Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
"Star Trek" fans may set their phasers to stun after seeing the new Space Force logo.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Reveals Space Force Logo

Trump Reveals Space Force Logo 00:40

 President Trump reveals the Space Force logo.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's [Video]Internet Mocks Trump Space Force Logo For Being Eerily Similar To Star Trek's

President Trump unveiled the Space Force logo.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:41Published

New mars exhibit open at Tulsa Air and Space Museum [Video]New mars exhibit open at Tulsa Air and Space Museum

New mars exhibit open at Tulsa Air and Space Museum

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Star Trek's George Takei Has a Message for Donald Trump After Space Force Logo Reveal

George Takei doesn't seem too impressed with the new logo for the U.S. Space Force. Perhaps it's because it bears striking similarity to that of the original...
E! Online

Donald Trump Unveils Logo For US Space Force & It Looks An Awful Lot Like The 'Star Trek' Starfleet Command Insignia

President Donald Trump just revealed the official logo for the newest branch of the military, the U.S. Space Force. “After consultation with our Great Military...
Just Jared Also reported by •BBC NewsTelegraph.co.ukBusiness InsiderSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comeuronewsengadgetIndependentNPR

Tweets about this

McMillNY

McMillan RT @Acosta: Trump just announced the new logo for the Space Force. The other is Star Trek Starfleet Command. https://t.co/S7NeYdjR4C 3 seconds ago

RobertWorthley

Robert Worthley RT @alexsalvinews: Space Force (left); Star Trek (right): https://t.co/Oy84YluKcE 5 seconds ago

cody_rapport

Lisa Cody-Rapport RT @mog7546: #Trump's US Space Force logo compared to Star Trek Starfleet Command badge #GeorgeTakei, who played Mr Sulu in the original #… 6 seconds ago

TMC4USA

The Real Todd @Acosta Dear #FakeNewsJimAcosta. The United States Air Force's Space Force Command was formed in 1982. This is thei… https://t.co/twiQIUmZeK 13 seconds ago

heyfrigge

Aaron Frigge RT @JerryDunleavy: Fact Check: because Star Trek doesn't take place until the 22nd century, Starfleet Command technically stole their logo… 20 seconds ago

capt_dildo

Capt Kirk's Dildo RT @CNN: President Trump posted an image on Twitter of a new insignia for the US Space Force that seems to boldly go where one logo has gon… 21 seconds ago

MizWickham

PatriciaWickham RT @rath_22: GOP don't have the brains to come up with a new idea! Star Trek’s George Takei is ‘expecting some royalties’ after Trump unve… 24 seconds ago

shikajikitsu

Adriana 😈 Looking for a guy who doesn't mind lick my***today! Call me TheGentlemen NHLAllStar LivePD Vine SmackDown BTSd… https://t.co/0K4gGdiohw 33 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.