Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

VP Mike Pence meets Pope Francis in private audience at Vatican

FOXNews.com Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, discussing the anti-abortion march in Washington and telling the pontiff, "You made me a hero" back home by granting him a private audience
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Pence tells pope, "You have made me a hero"

Pence tells pope, "You have made me a hero" 00:58

 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence held an unusually long meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday, telling him that the meeting &quot;made me a hero&quot;.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pope Francis names first woman to senior Vatican position [Video]Pope Francis names first woman to senior Vatican position

Pope Francis on Wednesday named the first woman to hold a high-ranking post in the Secretariat of State.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Pope Francis Names First Woman To Senior Vatican Position [Video]Pope Francis Names First Woman To Senior Vatican Position

Pope Francis on Wednesday named the first woman to hold a high-ranking post in the Secretariat of State. The position is located in the male-dominated Vatican’s diplomatic and administrative nerve..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

VP Pence and Pope Francis discuss US pro-life movement during Vatican meeting

Vatican City, Jan 24, 2020 / 09:20 am (CNA).- As the March for Life got underway in Washington, DC, Pope Francis and Vice President Mike Pence met in the Vatican...
CNA

Pope Francis condemns clerics who engage in simony

Vatican City, Jan 21, 2020 / 10:07 am (CNA).- In a homily Tuesday, Pope Francis condemned priests and bishops who use money to advance their careers. To be a...
CNA Also reported by •ReutersCatholic Culture

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.