President Trump's Legal Team To Begin Impeachment Defense

NPR Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
The president's lawyers are expected to speak for about three hours on Saturday and focus on events related to President Trump's 2016 campaign.
Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power [Video]Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power

President Trump weighed in on Twitter saying the democrat house managers are, "repeating, over and over again, the same old 'stuff' on the impeachment hoax."

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:53Published

Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump [Video]Impeachment Trial Of President Donald Trump

US House of Representatives managers began their third and final day of opening presentation wrapping up their case against President Donald Trump on article one, abuse of power, and then focusing on..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:06Published


Trump Adds To Legal Team For Impeachment Trial

There are new additions to President Trump's legal team — including former independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray and famed defense attorney Alan...
NPR

President Trump's legal team on tight deadline to respond to impeachment summons

The historic Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is set to begin in less than 72 hours. The president's new legal team and congressional...
CBS News

CrumbCatching

CrumbCatchingPatriot💰👏 RT @carolmswain: Now, it's the defense's turn. President Trump's legal team will begin at 10:00 am, ET. "Trump’s impeachment legal team set… 9 seconds ago

SharNeal

Sharon Andreas RT @GregBoucher93: Raise your hand if youre excited about finally seeing President Trump's legal team after nearly 3 months be able to defe… 1 minute ago

carolmswain

Dr. Carol M. Swain Now, it's the defense's turn. President Trump's legal team will begin at 10:00 am, ET. "Trump’s impeachment legal t… https://t.co/PSmyva6Hzj 1 minute ago

tracyDa34033517

tracy Dalton RT @buzzman888: Buckle up Joe @JoeBiden President Trump’s @realDonaldTrump lawyers will attack Biden's to bolster defense. #ImpeachmentH… 2 minutes ago

TheDailyShare

The Daily Share President Trump's Legal Team To Begin Impeachment Defense https://t.co/BC9R7Jl7xj https://t.co/tBB57c3w6Q 3 minutes ago

sandra64296616

sandra RT @RealVinnieJames: ⤵️ 👇🏾 Reporter asks: what advice would you give your legal team going into the impeachment trial? President Trump's r… 3 minutes ago

GregBoucher93

Greg Boucher ⭐🇺🇸⭐ Raise your hand if youre excited about finally seeing President Trump's legal team after nearly 3 months be able to… https://t.co/lZf2YH3lAO 4 minutes ago

westinghouse565

＼たざきしあん／ RT @CBSThisMorning: The Democrats have been making their case in the impeachment trial over the past three days. President Trump’s legal te… 4 minutes ago

