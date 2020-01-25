Global  

NPR Responds To Sec. Pompeo Interview

NPR Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
NPR's Michel Martin asks NPR's CEO, John Lansing, to respond to an All Things Considered interview with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
News video: Pompeo Lashes Out At Reporter After Interview On Ukraine, Ambassador

Pompeo Lashes Out At Reporter After Interview On Ukraine, Ambassador 01:39

 The Secretary of State sat for an interview with NPR&apos;s Mary Louise Kelly where she asked about Iran and Ukraine.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Pompeo Fires Back At NPR Reporter: 'Bangladesh Is Not Ukraine' [Video]Pompeo Fires Back At NPR Reporter: 'Bangladesh Is Not Ukraine'

Mike Pompeo fired back at an NPR reporter.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:45Published

'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo [Video]'You think Americans care about Ukraine?': Pompeo

As the impeachment trial carries on, an NPR reporter says she endured a profanity-laden tirade from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when she questioned him on former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After interview, Pompeo cursed at reporter, yelled: 'Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?'

Sec. Pompeo unloaded on NPR host Mary Louise Kelly after an interview in which she questioned him about Ukraine and other hot-button issues, NPR said.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRReuters India

Report: Pompeo cut off interview after questions over Ukraine, Yovanovitch

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly conducted a roughly 10-minute interview with Pompeo on Friday morning that ended after she brought up the topic at the center of...
Politico Also reported by •Reuters IndiaMediaite

