NPR Responds To Sec. Pompeo Interview

NPR Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
NPR's Michel Martin asks NPR's CEO, John Lansing, to respond to an All Things Considered interview with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
After interview, Pompeo cursed at reporter, yelled: 'Do you think Americans care about Ukraine?'

Sec. Pompeo unloaded on NPR host Mary Louise Kelly after an interview in which she questioned him about Ukraine and other hot-button issues, NPR said.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Reuters India

Report: Pompeo cut off interview after questions over Ukraine, Yovanovitch

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly conducted a roughly 10-minute interview with Pompeo on Friday morning that ended after she brought up the topic at the center of...
Politico Also reported by •Reuters IndiaMediaite

runPattirun

Janet Patti Muller RT @ColbyItkowitz: Pompeo responds. No denial. No apology. More attacks: "NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly lied to me, twice. First, last mon… 6 minutes ago

thehmroid

The Smiling Catassin SoS Pompeo responds to Mary Lousie Kelly interview. https://t.co/CSaFCzx9Rr 14 minutes ago

TheSphinxSpeaks

#MyNameIsKhanAndIAmAnIndian (ppurva) RT @saliltripathi: Here's how the head of a public broadcaster in the US responds to the Secretary of State. Forget Doordarshan or Akashvan… 21 minutes ago

jzd67

Jennifer J. Serda RT @DonGonyea: Sec Pompeo responds to NPR interview with statement this AM accusing @NPRKelly of lying. NPR SVP for News Nancy Barnes resp… 33 minutes ago

lrossmell

Horse Heaven RT @NPRrelving: NPR Responds To Sec. Pompeo Interview https://t.co/U5RwTJxgya 39 minutes ago

NPRrelving

Ron Elving NPR Responds To Sec. Pompeo Interview https://t.co/U5RwTJxgya 42 minutes ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio NPR Responds To Sec. Pompeo Interview https://t.co/3gAUl55Hrg 43 minutes ago

AsianSocialNet

AsianSocialNetwork Of course it's not. But having an unmarked map, at the ready, at an interview is extremely bizarre. "Secretary P… https://t.co/5SgJIOtK0q 1 hour ago

