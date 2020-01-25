Janet Patti Muller RT @ColbyItkowitz: Pompeo responds. No denial. No apology. More attacks: "NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly lied to me, twice. First, last mon… 6 minutes ago

The Smiling Catassin SoS Pompeo responds to Mary Lousie Kelly interview. https://t.co/CSaFCzx9Rr 14 minutes ago

#MyNameIsKhanAndIAmAnIndian (ppurva) RT @saliltripathi: Here's how the head of a public broadcaster in the US responds to the Secretary of State. Forget Doordarshan or Akashvan… 21 minutes ago

Jennifer J. Serda RT @DonGonyea: Sec Pompeo responds to NPR interview with statement this AM accusing @NPRKelly of lying. NPR SVP for News Nancy Barnes resp… 33 minutes ago

Horse Heaven RT @NPRrelving: NPR Responds To Sec. Pompeo Interview https://t.co/U5RwTJxgya 39 minutes ago

Ron Elving NPR Responds To Sec. Pompeo Interview https://t.co/U5RwTJxgya 42 minutes ago

WCMU Public Radio NPR Responds To Sec. Pompeo Interview https://t.co/3gAUl55Hrg 43 minutes ago