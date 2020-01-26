Protester to Adam Schiff on Capitol Hill: 'Move to Venezuela, Mr. Schiff!' Sunday, 26 January 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Several angry protesters got up close and personal with House impeachment manager Adam Schiff on Capitol Hill during President Trump's Senate trial, calling the California Democrat a "liar," among other things, and advising him to “Move to Venezuela!" 👓 View full article

