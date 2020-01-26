Global  

Schiff on impeachment: Not calling witnesses 'deprives public of fair trial'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Rep. Adam Schiff, the leader House manager in President Trump’s impeachment trial, said Sunday that the president’s defense team’s main strategy is to argue against calling witnesses to testify before the Senate and to “deprive the public of a fair trial.”
