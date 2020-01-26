Global  

Buttigieg set to appear at Fox News town hall, with days to go until pivotal Iowa voting

FOXNews.com Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is set to take the stage at a Fox News Town Hall with Chris Wallace in Des Moines, Iowa, at 7:00 p.m. ET Sunday, with just days to go until the do-or-die, first-in-the-nation caucuses are held there on Feb. 3.
 Pete Buttigieg went on Fox News to pitch his chances of beating President Donald Trump. He said: “I don’t think you have to be a Democrat to see what is wrong with this president.” According to Politico, Buttigieg was asked what was his strategy in appealing to Republicans. He said: “If...

Democratic presidential hopefuls are making a final push before the Iowa caucuses.

His message to those who may still be undecided before the Iowa caucus.

Fact-checking Pete Buttigieg’s Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he’s not too young to be the president and actually is the Democrat best positioned to reach out to a...
Buttigieg warns that Sanders could alienate GOP and independent voters

CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe talks with the 2020 contender about the state of his campaign just days before the pivotal Iowa caucus.
