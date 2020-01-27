Global  

Romney, Collins say Bolton claims strengthen case for witnesses in impeachment trial

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Monday it is more likely other Republicans will vote to hear witness testimony from former National Security Adviser John Bolton as part of impeachment proceedings following reports on new allegations in his forthcoming book -- as Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, also said the reports strengthened "the case for witnesses."
News video: 'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney 00:34

 U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Republican Collins says Bolton report strengthens case for impeachment trial witnesses

Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Monday the case for calling witnesses in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial had been strengthened by...
Reuters

Collins says Bolton revelations ‘strengthen the case for witnesses.’

The Maine Republican has already signaled she will vote in favor of calling witnesses.
NYTimes.com

