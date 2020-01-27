Global  

Republicans call Bolton leak Kavanaugh ‘2.0,’ as publisher denies coordination

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Republican defenders of President Trump on Monday likened the 11th-hour revelations that John Bolton's forthcoming book alleges a quid pro quo concerning the matter at the heart of impeachment to the bombshell allegations that surfaced near the end of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation proceedings -- as Bolton and his publishers adamantly denied coordinating with the media on the story. 
News video: 'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney 00:34

 U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.

