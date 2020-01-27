Republicans call Bolton leak Kavanaugh ‘2.0,’ as publisher denies coordination

Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Republican defenders of President Trump on Monday likened the 11th-hour revelations that John Bolton's forthcoming book alleges a quid pro quo concerning the matter at the heart of impeachment to the bombshell allegations that surfaced near the end of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation proceedings -- as Bolton and his publishers adamantly denied coordinating with the media on the story. 👓 View full article

