Mike Bloomberg first 2020 Dem to campaign in all 14 Super Tuesday states

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
With stops in Vermont and Maine, Michael Bloomberg on Monday became this election cycle's first presidential hopeful to visit all 14 Super Tuesday states, as he focuses his campaign on post-early state contests.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Poll: Mike Bloomberg Ahead Of All But 3 Democrats In Texas

Poll: Mike Bloomberg Ahead Of All But 3 Democrats In Texas 03:43

 Bloomberg is focusing on Texas and 13 other Super Tuesday states because he got into the race too late to campaign in the four early states.

Democrat Mike Bloomberg buys TV time in Milwaukee before, after Super Bowl telecast

While President Donald Trump and Democrat Michael Bloomberg plan dueling commercials during the nationwide Super Bowl LIV broadcast, Bloomberg also is targeting...
bizjournals

Bloomberg Campaign Adviser Confronts Fox Business Host Stuart Varney: ‘You’re Sitting in a Bubble in New York!’

A campaign adviser for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg accused Fox Business host Stuart Varney of “sitting in a bubble in New York,” on...
Mediaite


