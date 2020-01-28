Global  

State Department denies NPR reporter a spot on Pompeo's plane

CBS News Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The State Department Correspondents' Association said the decision to deny Kelemen a seat on the plane led it to conclude that "the State Department is retaliating" against NPR.
News video: Fox News Host: ‘Bully’, ‘Baby’ Secretary of State Pompeo Should Apologize for Tirade Against NPR Reporter

Fox News Host: ‘Bully’, ‘Baby’ Secretary of State Pompeo Should Apologize for Tirade Against NPR Reporter 01:05

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was called out by Fox News host Steve Hilton and urged to apologize for allegedly berating NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly after an interview. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept. [Video]Tehran's threats will isolate it more: State Dept.

Threats made by Iran will only further isolate the country, the U.S. Department of State's special representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday after Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Name change for AZ Dept. of Corrections met with mixed reaction [Video]Name change for AZ Dept. of Corrections met with mixed reaction

Governor Doug Ducey announced during his State of the State address Monday that the Arizona Department of Corrections will undergo a name change.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:58Published


State Department blocks NPR reporter from Pompeo trip after radio host said he cursed, shouted at her

The decision to block NPR's State Department reporter from traveling with Pompeo comes after he cursed at host Mary Louise Kelly after an interview.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesBBC NewsNYTimes.com

BREAKING: Pompeo Retaliates By Kicking NPR Reporter Off Plane for Foreign Trip

The State Department booted an NPR reporter from *Mike Pompeo's* plane for an upcoming foreign trip, just days after the secretary of state engaged in a bitter...
Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.com

