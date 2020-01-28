Darwin1800 RT @essenviews: "I think we've made our case," White House counsel Pat Cipollone said. "All you need in this case is the Constitution and y… 1 hour ago

Junkyard Dog Trump Defense Team Wraps Up Arguments, Setting Stage For Senators' Questions https://t.co/4QQNMLMVmj 1 hour ago

ChronLAW Legal News Trump Lawyers Ready For Final Day Of President's Impeachment Defense - https://t.co/0cKUtBMbhJ 1 hour ago

RickyAppleseed ☮🍎 #DerangedDonald 🍊 Impeached trump's non-defense team wraps up their 🐂💩 "arguments", setting the stage for Senators'… https://t.co/JXp6kIQpRo 2 hours ago

KUNM News Trump Defense Team Wraps Up Arguments, Setting Stage For Senators' Questions https://t.co/tCpH0AAYDC https://t.co/wRVYTT0Z7T 2 hours ago

PrideHome5 RT @lynnehomrich: Who else is ready for the Democrats partisan impeachment to be over? This whole process has been a waste of our time & ta… 3 hours ago

Gemma Raintree Storm, Witch RT @urbanjackattack: Impeachment Trial Livestream: Final Day Of Trump's Defense https://t.co/6Cgycmoqta 3 hours ago