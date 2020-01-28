Global  

Trump Lawyers Ready For Final Day Of President's Impeachment Defense

NPR Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Tuesday's presentations follow arguments from Trump lawyers attacking the impeachment charges and the Biden family. Meanwhile, Democrats continue to push for witnesses in the next phase of the trial.
News video: Impeachment Trial: Trump's Legal Team Wraps Up Opening Arguments

Impeachment Trial: Trump's Legal Team Wraps Up Opening Arguments 02:03

 President Donald Trump's legal team wrapped up the final day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial Tuesday; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Political Science Professor Charles Zelden Breaks Down White House Defense Team’s Final Day Of Opening Arguments [Video]Political Science Professor Charles Zelden Breaks Down White House Defense Team’s Final Day Of Opening Arguments

Zelden, a professor in the department of history and political science at Nova Southeastern University, discusses the latest developments in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:42Published

White House Defense Team Delivers Final Day Of Opening Arguments In Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]White House Defense Team Delivers Final Day Of Opening Arguments In Senate Impeachment Trial

CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the details from Capitol Hill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:50Published


Lawyer: framers said few offenses are impeachable

President Donald Trump's legal team was presenting its final day of arguments in his impeachment trial Tuesday as Republicans wrestled with whether to allow...
USATODAY.com

Impeachment Trial Recap: Trump Lawyers Sortie — But Eschew Bolton Issue

President Trump's defense lawyers tore into Democrats in their first full day of arguments but they did not address new revelations about the Ukraine affair in...
NPR Also reported by •Al JazeeraReuters

