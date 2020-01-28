Global  

Missing from Trump’s speeches to Congress: Melania’s work

Politico Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
First lady Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying work and other projects have gone missing from the president’s first three addresses to a joint session of Congress — another break from his predecessors.
News video: Report: Trump 'Deliberately' Omitting Mention Of Melania's 'Be Best' Campaign In Speeches

Report: Trump 'Deliberately' Omitting Mention Of Melania's 'Be Best' Campaign In Speeches 01:08

 A Politico piece sheds light on President Trump's mentions of Melania Trump's "Be Best" campaign.

