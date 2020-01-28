Global  

News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Trump Peace Plan, Weinstein Trial

NPR Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The Trump legal team is about to wrap up the president's defense in the Senate impeachment trial. President Trump on Tuesday releases a Mideast peace plan. And, Harvey Weinstein's trial continues.
News video: Video Where President Trump Appears To Demand Ousting Of Former Ambassador To Ukraine Surfaces

Video Where President Trump Appears To Demand Ousting Of Former Ambassador To Ukraine Surfaces 02:47

 CBS4's Weijia Jiang shares the details.

