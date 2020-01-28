News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Trump Peace Plan, Weinstein Trial
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 (
5 hours ago)
The Trump legal team is about to wrap up the president's defense in the Senate impeachment trial. President Trump on Tuesday releases a Mideast peace plan. And, Harvey Weinstein's trial continues.
